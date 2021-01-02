Doncic recorded 27 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3PT, 6-9 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes in the 93-83 win over Miami on Friday.

Doncic was underwhelming in the shooting department during the win Friday. Dallas has struggled to start the season and it is due to their key players not finding success on the floor. Luckily for Doncic, Miami also had their struggles and gave the guard a break. He surely is not known for shooting struggles and is one of the top guards in the league in most categories. Doncic will always get points, rebounds and assists, leading to at least a double-double most nights. No matter what he will continue to be the man moving forward.