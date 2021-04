Doncic recorded 26 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal Friday in a 99-86 win at New York.

New York's defense did a great job limiting Doncic until the fourth quarter. He finished it with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting as Dallas torched New York on both ends. Doncic's usage makes him a formidable player no matter who he plays. However, Doncic's average of 5.0 turnovers across his past eight games could still be improved upon.