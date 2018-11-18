Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Leads team with 23 points Saturday
Doncic had 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 victory over Golden State.
Doncic has X-ray's prior to Saturday but appeared untroubled as he led the Mavericks to their fourth consecutive victory. Included in that streak are victories over the Warriors, Jazz, and Thunder. It is early in the season but the Mavericks are a far improved team when compared to last season and Doncic has been a massive part of that success. He plays well above his years and has to be in the discussion for rookie of the year. There is no reason to think that his production will drop off and owners should just sit back and enjoy the ride.
