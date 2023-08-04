Doncic suffered a lower body injury during the first half of Slovenia's exhibition versus Greece on Friday and didn't play in the second half, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

It appeared like Doncic simply banged knees with an opposing player who was trying to set a screen, but the severity of the issue remains unclear. We'll continue to monitor the situation, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the perennial NBA MVP candidate proceed with caution.