Doncic has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to left hamstring soreness. He'll finish with 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes.

Doncic was ruled out with just minutes to play in the game and with Dallas ahead by double-digits. In his absence, Dante Exum and Josh Green could pick up more run. Doncic will have a short turnaround, with the Mavericks next game coming Thursday at Oklahoma City.