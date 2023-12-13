Doncic closed with 33 points (12-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, 17 assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 127-125 win over the Lakers.

Doncic led all players in Tuesday's game in scoring and assists while finishing with his second game of the year with at least 30 points and 17 assists. Doncic has handed out at least 10 assists on eight occasions this year while surpassing the 30-point mark in 16 contests. Doncic has posted at least 30 points and 10 assists in four of his last five games.