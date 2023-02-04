Doncic (heel) is expected to sit through at least Monday's game versus the Jazz, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Doncic had already been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors, but he's likely to tack on at least one more before he's cleared to retake the floor. The team should supply a more official word on his status ahead of Monday's clash, but things certainly appear grim at this point.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Saturday, return date TBD•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Exits early with heel injury•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Drops 53 points on Detroit•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Back in action Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable Monday•