Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely out two weeks
Doncic is expected to miss a couple of weeks after sustaining a moderate right ankle sprain in Saturday's 122-118 overtime loss to the Heat, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Doncic remains without a specific timeline, but at the very least, MacMahon projects the budding superstar to miss all of the Mavericks' upcoming four games against Eastern Conference squads in the Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Raptors. Jalen Brunson acted as the primary replacement for Doncic following the second-year player's first-quarter exit, finishing the day with 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes. Delon Wright, J.J. Barea and Seth Curry could also benefit from boosts in playing time while Doncic is out, while swingman Tim Hardaway should take on greater overall usage on offense. More updates on Doncic's availability will likely come later in the week based on how he responds to treatment on his ankle.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ankle sprain considered 'moderate'•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Turns ankle, goes to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double in victory•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Breaks MJ's record in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ties record in win•
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...