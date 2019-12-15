Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely out two weeks

Doncic is expected to miss a couple of weeks after sustaining a moderate right ankle sprain in Saturday's 122-118 overtime loss to the Heat, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic remains without a specific timeline, but at the very least, MacMahon projects the budding superstar to miss all of the Mavericks' upcoming four games against Eastern Conference squads in the Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Raptors. Jalen Brunson acted as the primary replacement for Doncic following the second-year player's first-quarter exit, finishing the day with 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes. Delon Wright, J.J. Barea and Seth Curry could also benefit from boosts in playing time while Doncic is out, while swingman Tim Hardaway should take on greater overall usage on offense. More updates on Doncic's availability will likely come later in the week based on how he responds to treatment on his ankle.