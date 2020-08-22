Doncic (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic is receiving treatment for the injury Saturday but will not do any on-court work. His MRI has been delayed as well since there is an issue with the machine. Should Doncic have to sit out, look for some combination of Trey Burke, Seth Curry, Delon Wright and J.J. Barea to take on point guard duties for the Mavericks.