Doncic (heel) is probable for Saturday's meeting with Sacramento.

Doncic is slated to return from a four-game absence due to a bruised right heel Saturday. He stands to make up one half of the Mavericks' new star-studded backcourt next to Kyrie Irving. Although the addition of Irving will likely take the ball out of Doncic's hands more frequently, he could reap some of the benefits of not being the primary focus of the opposing defense. His return would leave fewer opportunities for Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright.