Doncic did not attend Monday's morning shootaround due to an illness, but he's expected to play against the Nuggets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Despite not being 100 percent, Doncic wasn't listed on Dallas' most recent injury report, and it sounds like he will power through the illness as best he can. Doncic has been on a tear in December, averaging 36.4 points, 12.1 assists, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 4.0 three-pointers in his last seven games.