Doncic (nose) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic first showed up on the Mavericks' injury report Feb. 6 with a nasal contusion, but the team has since reclassified his injury as a fractured nose. Regardless, the issue hasn't forced Doncic to miss any games, and he looks likely to play through the health concern once again Monday. In the three games since suffering the nasal injury, Doncic is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 38.0 minutes per contest.