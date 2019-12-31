Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Likely to play Tuesday

Doncic (wrist) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's contest against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Doncic was originally deemed questionable heading into Tuesday's slate but his health seems to be progressing well enough that now he's considered probable. The Slovenian has appeared in the Mavericks' last three contests after missing the prior four games with an ankle injury. Doncic is currently off to a fantastic start in his second year in the league, as he is averaging 28.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists over 28 appearances.