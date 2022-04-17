Dallas lists Doncic (calf) as doubtful Monday for Game 2 of the Mavericks' first-round playoff series with the Jazz.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, head coach Jason Kidd said that Doncic was able to go through some light shooting drills Sunday for the second day in a row, but the superstar guard doesn't seem to have made enough progress in his recovery from the strained left calf to give it a go in Game 2. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Mavericks remain reluctant to officially rule Doncic out for a second straight game, but the 23-year-old would need to exhibit significant improvement in the next 24 hours to be a realistic option to play. Spencer Dinwiddie picked up a start in Doncic's stead in the Mavericks' 99-93 loss in Game 1 and would likely stick with the top unit again Monday if Doncic is ultimately ruled out.