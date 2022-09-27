Head coach Jason Kidd relayed Tuesday that Doncic will likely sit out the first preseason game or two, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Doncic took little time off during the summer, instead playing for his native Slovenia during Eurobasket. He will instead likely rest up early in the preseason to ensure his batteries are charged for the start of the regular season Oct. 19 versus the Suns. If he sits out the first two contests, Doncic could get a single game under his belt Oct. 14 versus the Jazz before regular-season play opens.