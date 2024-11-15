Doncic (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.

Doncic is dealing with a lingering right knee contusion, though he was able to suit up in Thursday's loss to Utah, during which he posted 37 points (13-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes. The superstar should be able to play through the injury again, and he will get some more assistance with the Mavericks expected to welcome back Kyrie Irving (shoulder), who is off the injury report after missing Thursday's game.