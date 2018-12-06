Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Limited production in loss
Doncic had just eight points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 132-106 loss to New Orleans.
Doncic started at point-guard Wednesday, sliding over to replace the injured Dennis Smith (wrist). He played just 22 minutes in the loss, basically due to the game being over by the third quarter. Owners will simply have to write this one off and move on. He has had some nagging injuries over the past couple of weeks which may have had an impact on this one. The Mavericks will get a few nights off before facing the Rockets on Saturday which should give Doncic some much-needed rest.
