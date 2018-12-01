Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Limited to six points in loss
Doncic posted six points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocked shots across 32 minutes in Friday's 114-103 loss to the Lakers.
Ancillary categories saved Doncic's stat line on Friday, as he only shot 15.3 percent from the floor and was held to his lowest point total of the season. Brandon Ingram was on Doncic all night and he should receive most of the credit for Doncic's poor outing.
