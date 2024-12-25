Doncic (heel/calf) exited Wednesday's contest versus Minnesota due to an apparent heel injury in the final minutes of the second quarter. His status to return is unclear.

Doncic entered Wednesday's contest dealing with a left heel contusion, and he had a non-contact aggravation of the same region while attempting to drive on Jaden McDaniels. While Doncic had no abnormal extension or force applied, the simple nature in which his injury occurred is similarly concerning.