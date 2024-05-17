Doncic is probable for Saturday's Game 6 against the Thunder due to a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.

Doncic hasn't missed a game this postseason despite being a regular on the injury report. That trend should continue Saturday as the Mavericks attempt to secure a spot in the Western Conference Finals. Across the previous five matchups versus Oklahoma City, Doncic has averaged 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 41.0 minutes per game.