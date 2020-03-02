Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Listed as probable Monday

Doncic (thumb) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Chicago, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic appears to be trending in the right direction in his recovery from a thumb injury that sidelined him Sunday against Minnesota. Look for an official update from the team to come out prior to tipoff finalizing his status.

More News
Our Latest Stories