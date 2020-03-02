Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Listed as probable Monday
Doncic (thumb) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Chicago, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Doncic appears to be trending in the right direction in his recovery from a thumb injury that sidelined him Sunday against Minnesota. Look for an official update from the team to come out prior to tipoff finalizing his status.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...