Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers.

Doncic was sidelined Sunday and is questionable for Tuesday's matchup due to a sore left ankle. Each of his previous four absences this season have come during the second half of a back-to-back set, so barring a turn for the worse, it's safe to presume the MVP candidate with be back in action against Los Angeles. Over his past nine appearances, Doncic has averaged 38.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 38.6 minutes.