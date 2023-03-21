Doncic (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Doncic has missed five consecutive games due to a left thigh strain and may be sidelined for a sixth straight. He also drew a questionable tag ahead of Monday's loss to Memphis before being downgraded to out, so his designation for Wednesday doesn't offer any fresh insight on Doncic's status. Kyrie Irving is also questionable after tweaking his right foot in Monday's loss, so if both superstars are out again, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green would presumably garner increased usage.