Doncic (quadriceps) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Doncic was sidelined for Thursday's loss to Minnesota, marking his second absence in less than a week. He was initially listed as doubtful for that contest and is questionable for Saturday, which is at least a slight sign of progress. If Doncic and Irving (heel) are both out again, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway and Seth Curry would all be candidates for increased usage.
