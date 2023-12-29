Doncic (quadriceps) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Doncic was sidelined for Thursday's loss to Minnesota, marking his second absence in less than a week. He was initially listed as doubtful for that contest and is questionable for Saturday, which is at least a slight sign of progress. If Doncic and Irving (heel) are both out again, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway and Seth Curry would all be candidates for increased usage.