Watch Now:

Doncic (quadriceps) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Doncic was sidelined for Thursday's loss to Minnesota, marking his second absence in less than a week. He was initially listed as doubtful for that contest and is questionable for Saturday, which is at least a slight sign of progress. If Doncic and Irving (heel) are both out again, Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway and Seth Curry would all be candidates for increased usage.

More News