Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Listed as questionable vs. SAC
Doncic (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings.
Doncic has dealt with some minor knee issues in recent weeks, but this latest designation is a sore left knee, whereas he previously missed a game on Mar. 16 with a bruised right knee. Either way, it doesn't look to be anything overly concerning, but the lottery-bound Mavs won't take any chances with their franchise cornerstone. Look for a more definitive update at shootaround in the morning. Doncic is coming off of a 23-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in Saturday's blowout win over the Warriors.
