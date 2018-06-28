Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Listed on summer league roster
Doncic is listed on the Mavericks' summer league roster, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
It was previously reported that Doncic was unlikely to see action in summer league, so his listing on the roster comes as somewhat of surprise. However, even if Doncic does take the court, he'd likely only play in a game or two, as the 19-year-old completed his EuroLeague campaign just a few weeks ago and could use some rest. One of the most intriguing international prospects in recent memory, Doncic is expected to have a significant role right away in Dallas and his inclusion in summer league would be a nice preview for fans.
