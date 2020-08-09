Doncic is listed as out for Monday's game against Utah.

The injury report notes that Doncic is dealing with a right ankle issue, but the decision to sit him out is likely more rest-related as the Mavs enter the first half of a back-to-back set. Doncic has played incredibly well since arriving in Orlando, averaging 33.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.6 assists per game, while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. In Saturday's win over Milwaukee, Doncic posted 36 points, 19 assists and 14 boards.