Doncic (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City.

The Mavs begin the second half with a back-to-back set, so they'll hold both Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out of action Thursday after both played heavy minutes in Wednesday night's win over the Spurs. Expect Doncic and Porzingis to return to action for Saturday's game in Denver.