Doncic is questionable for Monday's game against Utah with left quadriceps soreness.

Doncic has missed two games in December with this injury that seems to be lingering. However, he certainly didn't seem limited in a return from a one-game absence on Saturday versus the Warriors, as he poured in 39 points with 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal, one block and five three-pointers. In addition to Doncic, Kyrie Irving (heel) and Dante Exum (heel) are also questionable.