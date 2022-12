Doncic (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota.

Doncic didn't suit up Saturday due to a right quad strain, but he'll have a chance to return Monday. Davis Bertans (illness), Tim Hardaway (illness) and Dwight Powell (thigh) are all considered questionable, but the Mavericks are expected to get Spencer Dinwiddie back following a one-game absence due to rest.