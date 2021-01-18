Doncic produced 36 points (13-30 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, 15 assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 loss to the Bulls.

Doncic faced an uphill battle with five players sidelined on Sunday, but he put the team on his back and kept the game competitive until the fourth quarter. The youngster leapfrogged Michael Jordan on the All-Time triple-double rankings with his 29th hat trick and recorded his best performance of the year from long range with six threes.