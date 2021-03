Doncic recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds Saturday in a 116-103 win at Denver.

Doncic now owns 18 double-doubles across his 34 games played this season. The Mavs have won their past eight matchups in which he has achieved said feat. Doncic excelled more than usual with averages of 31.3 points, 11.0 assists and 8.8 rebounds across that eight-game span.