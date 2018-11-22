Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Logs impressive 21 points
Doncic posted 21 points (5-11 FG, 203 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 119-113 win over the Nets.
In what should be one of the more interesting ROY races in recent memory, Doncic appears to have a slight lead over Deandre Ayton and Trae Young when it comes to overall team impact. He's scored double-digit points in every game of his rookie campaign and posts a diverse stat line in almost every outing. It's perplexing that he's only recorded one double-double so far, but he's doing a little bit of everything, averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0,9 steals and 0.3 blocks over 17 games.
