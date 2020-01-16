Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Logs triple-double in win

Doncic scored 25 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and added 15 rebounds and 17 assists during Wednesday's 127-123 victory over the Kings.

Doncic set a new season high in assists while tying his second-highest rebound total of the year. The triple-double was the 20-year-old's 12th this season and third this month. The only downsides were missing all five of his three-point attempts and six turnovers. He'll look to keep rolling Friday at home against Portland.