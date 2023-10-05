Doncic delivered 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 17 minutes in Thursday's 111-99 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Doncic led the way for the Mavs in this 12-point loss, and the star point guard was one of two Dallas players that scored in double digits in this one, with Jaden Hardy being the other one. Doncic is one of the most prolific players in the league and an absolute stud in every fantasy format you can imagine, and he should be treated as such. He figures to have the ball in his hands quite a lot while operating as the alpha dog on offense for Dallas.