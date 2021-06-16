Doncic was named to the All-NBA First Team.
Doncic continued to dazzle in his third season and was able to force a Game 7 against the Clippers in Round 1. In the regular season, he averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.3 minutes. He had 26 double-doubles and 11 triple-doubles in his 66 appearances.
