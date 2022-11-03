Doncic contributed 33 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 victory over the Jazz.

Another game, another 30-point performance for Doncic, and the Slovenian guard made history -- he joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history to start a season with seven straight games with at least 30 points, a mark that was alive since 1962-63. Scoring numbers aside, there's a strong argument to say Doncic has been the best player in The Association through the first seven contests of the regular season. He has three double-doubles and two triple-doubles over that span while delivering elite numbers across the board. He's averaging 36.1 points, 9.0 assists, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. His lone blemish could be his inefficiency from three-point range, as he's made just 23.7 percent of his long-range attempts.