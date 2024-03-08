Doncic contributed 35 points (12-24 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 victory over the Heat.

The 25-year-old guard is on an unprecedented run, becoming the first player in NBA history to produce four straight 35-point triple-doubles. Doncic has also delivered five straight 30-point triple-doubles, a feat only Russell Westbrook has matched. His 15 triple-doubles on the season leaves him two shy of tying the career-high 17 he racked up in 2019-20, and he's also reached 30 points in eight straight contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 37.3 points, 11.3 assists, 9.9 boards, 4.4 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 42.2 percent from beyond the arc.