Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Makes history with triple-double
Doncic tallied a career-high 42 points (14-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 9-13 FT) to go with 12 assists and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 117-110 win over the Spurs.
Doncic's NBA-best sixth triple-double of the season put him in rare air, as he became the second-youngest player in league history to record the statistical feat while pouring in 40-plus points. The poor free-throw shooting was about the only black mark on Doncic's ledger Tuesday, but even that complaint rings fairly hollow, considering the point guard has upped his mark from the line to 81.1 percent in 2019-20 after converting at a 71.3 percent rate as a rookie. The 20-year-old has delivered first-round value for those that drafted him and is showing no signs of slowing down.
