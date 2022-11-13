Doncic recorded 42 points (13-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 15-18 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 victory over Portland.

Doncic continues to be the best DFS producer in the league, and although his historic run of 30-plus points to open a season has ended, the prolific stat lines will be a constant for the Mavericks as well as fantasy managers who are lucky enough to have his services.