Doncic finished with 50 points (15-25 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, 15 assists, three blocks and four steals across 44 minutes during Monday's 128-114 win over the Suns.

Doncic delivered one of the best individual performances in Christmas in the league's history, carrying the Mavericks to a comeback win, filling out the stat sheet admirably, and even scoring more points than Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined. There are no adjectives left to say how good Doncic has been this season, as he has been carrying Dallas amid a rough stretch injury-wise, and he's putting up excellent numbers despite having to do most of the heavy lifting on his own. Doncic is averaging 37.3 points, 11.6 assists, 9.3 rebounds and a combined 2.3 steals and blocks across 11 appearances in December.