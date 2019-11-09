Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Massive triple-double vs. New York

Doncic tallied a career-high 38 points (13-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 14 rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes Friday in the Mavericks' 106-102 loss to the Knicks.

Doncic committed a season-high eight turnovers in the losing effort, but he otherwise turned in another dominant outing en route to collecting his fourth triple-double of the season. With averages of 28.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 2.9 triples and 1.1 steals this season, Doncic has established himself as one of the very best options in points leagues, and he's been holding down top-10 value in rotisserie formats too thanks to his improved efficiency. He's hit 47.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 83.9 percent of his attempts from the line, up from 42.7 percent and 71.3 percent, respectively, from his rookie campaign.