Doncic (heel) did not practice Wednesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This was the second missed row in a row for Doncic. Coach Jason Kidd said he will see how Doncic feels Thursday morning, but it sounds like he'll be questionable to face the Clippers. Kyrie Irving (shoulder), who also missed practice Tuesday, was back on the floor for Wednesday's session.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Sits out practice•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records 45 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts second-straight triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: First triple-double of season•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Stuffs stat sheet in victory•