Doncic registered 35 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 loss to the Suns.

Doncic was up to his usual antics in the narrow loss, posting a spectacular line He's a consistent feast for the eyes of fantasy managers, as Doncic rarely disappoints. His total would have been even more massive if his three-point shot had been solid, and it may have made the difference in a game that Dallas controlled until the fourth quarter.