Monday's matchup for Doncic between the Mavs and Pelicans has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Mavs have dealt with COVID-related issues in recent days, and they reportedly do not have the requisite eight players in order for Monday's game to be played. At this time, it's unclear whether Wednesday's Mavericks-Hornets game is in jeopardy of being postponed, as well.