Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Monster game in loss

Doncic totaled 19 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks over 37 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

Doncic added another huge game to his impressive Rookie of the Year campaign, missing out on a triple-double by just one assist. Doncic's averages over his last three games are eye-popping, as the first-year pro has gone for 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.3 steals.