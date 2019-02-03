Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Monster game in win
Doncic totaled 35 points (13-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal across 33 minutes in the Mavericks' win over the Cavaliers in Saturday.
As expected, Doncic took on a huge workload in his first game after Dennis Smith Jr, Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan were traded to the Knicks on Saturday. He's made a huge impact already this season, and his arrow is pointing up as the Mavs' number-one option on offense.
