Doncic (back) started and played 32 minutes for Team LeBron in a 170-150 win over Team Durant in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game. He finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight assists and three rebounds.

Doncic missed the Mavericks' final game of the first half March 3 against the Thunder due to a back issue, but the injury never appeared to threaten his availability for the All-Star Game. Though he led his team in minutes, Doncic was unusually passive during his time on the court, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (35 points) and Damian Lillard (32 points) led the way in the scoring column, while Chris Paul (16 assists) served as Team LeBron's top passer. Regardless, the fact that Doncic was able to play in the exhibition should clear up any concern fantasy managers may have had about his health heading into the second half of the season.