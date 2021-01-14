Doncic dropped 34 points (14-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 104-93 win over the Hornets.

Doncic has alternated double-doubles and triple-doubles over his last five games after failing to record either in the first four. In five 2021 games, Doncic is averaging 30.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10 assists per game.