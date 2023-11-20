Doncic finished Sunday's 129-113 loss to the Kings with 25 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 32 minutes.

Doncic finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double, a feat he hasn't accomplished since Oct. 30, but that shouldn't take away the fact that he's been elite across all formats. Aside from being ever-present for the Mavericks in terms of availability, he's averaging a robust 28.3 points, 7.6 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in November. His numbers were expected to have a slight regression if Kyrie Irving managed to stay healthy throughout the season, but Doncic remains one of the most productive players in The Association through the first four weeks of the campaign.